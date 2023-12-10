TÉLÉTHON KIDS : BALADE DES PÈRES NOËL EN MOTO Avenue du Maréchal Foch Palavas-les-Flots, 10 décembre 2023 07:00, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

Dimanche 10 décembre

Les Pères Noël à moto vous proposent à partit de 11h et jusqu’à 16h, des tours de piste en mini-motos. Rive droite sur le parking de l’avenue du Maréchal Foch, pour les enfants de 4 à 10 ans avec initiation en amont.

Participation entièrement reversée au Téléthon. L’animation sera assurée bénévolement par Eddy ANNE (Groupe GOLDSTAR)..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Avenue du Maréchal Foch

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Sunday December 10th

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Les Pères Noël à moto (Motorcycle Santas) will be offering laps around the track on mini-motorbikes. On the right bank, in the Avenue du Maréchal Foch parking lot, for children aged 4 to 10, with an introduction beforehand.

All proceeds to be donated to the Telethon. Entertainment will be provided by Eddy ANNE (Groupe GOLDSTAR).

Domingo 10 de diciembre

De 11.00 a 16.00 h, los Papás Noel de las motos darán vueltas al circuito en minimotos. En la orilla derecha, en el aparcamiento de la Avenue du Maréchal Foch, para niños de 4 a 10 años, con una introducción previa.

La recaudación se destinará íntegramente al Teletón. La animación correrá a cargo de Eddy ANNE (Grupo GOLDSTAR), con carácter voluntario.

Sonntag, den 10. Dezember

Die Weihnachtsmänner auf Motorrädern bieten ab 11 Uhr und bis 16 Uhr Rundfahrten auf Mini-Motorrädern an. Rive droite auf dem Parkplatz der Avenue du Maréchal Foch, für Kinder von 4 bis 10 Jahren mit vorheriger Einweisung.

Die Teilnahme geht vollständig an den Téléthon. Die Animation wird ehrenamtlich von Eddy ANNE (Gruppe GOLDSTAR) übernommen.

Mise à jour le 2023-12-06 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS