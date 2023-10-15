Apéro in the Sky by Frédéric ROYER « Fromagerie Boujon » et la Brasserie du Mont-Blanc Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Savoie

Thonon-les-Bains Apéro in the Sky by Frédéric ROYER « Fromagerie Boujon » et la Brasserie du Mont-Blanc Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains, 15 octobre 2023, Thonon-les-Bains. Thonon-les-Bains,Haute-Savoie Dans le cadre du Festival International de Gastronomie Toques en Chablais, l’Office de Tourisme de Thonon souhaite proposer au grand public une expérience gastronomique unique..

2023-10-15 17:30:00 fin : 2023-10-15 18:30:00. EUR.

Avenue du Léman Parc du Belvédère

Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Within the framework of the International Gastronomy Festival Toques en Chablais, the Tourist Office of Thonon wishes to offer to the public a unique gastronomic experience. En el marco del Festival Gastronómico Internacional Toques en Chablais, la Oficina de Turismo de Thonon ofrece al público una experiencia gastronómica única. Im Rahmen des Internationalen Gastronomiefestivals Toques en Chablais möchte das Fremdenverkehrsamt von Thonon dem breiten Publikum ein einzigartiges gastronomisches Erlebnis bieten. Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par Office de Tourisme de Thonon-les-Bains Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Savoie, Thonon-les-Bains Autres Lieu Avenue du Léman Adresse Avenue du Léman Parc du Belvédère Ville Thonon-les-Bains Departement Haute-Savoie Lieu Ville Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains

Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/thonon-les-bains/