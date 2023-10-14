Dîner in the sky à 6 mains by Michel ROTH* MOF et Danny KHEZZAR finaliste Top Chef 2023 « Bayview, Président Wilson » Genève et Philippe RIGOLLOT MOF « Pâtisserie RIGOLLOT » Annecy Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Savoie

Thonon-les-Bains Dîner in the sky à 6 mains by Michel ROTH* MOF et Danny KHEZZAR finaliste Top Chef 2023 « Bayview, Président Wilson » Genève et Philippe RIGOLLOT MOF « Pâtisserie RIGOLLOT » Annecy Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains, 14 octobre 2023, Thonon-les-Bains. Thonon-les-Bains,Haute-Savoie Dans le cadre de la seconde édition du Festival International de Gastronomie Toques en Chablais, l’Office de Tourisme de Thonon souhaite proposer au grand public une expérience gastronomique unique..

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.

Avenue du Léman Parc du Belvédère

Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



As part of the second edition of the Toques en Chablais International Gastronomy Festival, the Thonon Tourist Office wishes to offer the general public a unique gastronomic experience. En el marco del segundo Festival Gastronómico Internacional Toques en Chablais, la Oficina de Turismo de Thonon ofrece al público una experiencia gastronómica única. Im Rahmen der zweiten Ausgabe des Internationalen Gastronomiefestivals Toques en Chablais möchte das Fremdenverkehrsamt von Thonon dem breiten Publikum ein einzigartiges gastronomisches Erlebnis bieten. Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par Office de Tourisme de Thonon-les-Bains Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Savoie, Thonon-les-Bains Autres Lieu Avenue du Léman Adresse Avenue du Léman Parc du Belvédère Ville Thonon-les-Bains Departement Haute-Savoie Lieu Ville Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains

Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/thonon-les-bains/