- Cet évènement est passé
Les Ateliers de Rose Avenue du docteur Butaud Bourganeuf
Les Ateliers de Rose Avenue du docteur Butaud Bourganeuf, 30 septembre 2023, Bourganeuf.
Bourganeuf,Creuse
Des ateliers sont proposés au fil des saisons ! Au programme :
30/09 : Détox d’automne (1h)
28/10 : La Trousse familiale pour l’hiver (1h)
11 /11 : Fabrication d’un baume respiratoire (1h30)
25/11 : La lacto-fermentation (1h30)
9/12 : Fabrication d’un savon par saponification à froid (1h30)
13/01 : Atelier d la ferme (1h)
27/01 : Fabrication d’une crème pour le visage (1h30)
25/02 : Atelier de l’enfant (1h)
9/03 : Atelier des séniors (1h)
23/03 : Fabrication d’un baume « confort articulaire » (1h)
6/04 : La détox du printemps (1h)
29/04 : Atelier homme (1h)
4/05 : Fabrication d’un baume qui soulage les gerçures (1h30)
25/05: Sortie botanique (1h30)
8/06 : La trousse familiale de l’été (1h)
22/06 Fabrication d’un gel « jambes lourdes » (1h30).
2023-09-30 fin : 2024-06-22 11:30:00. EUR.
Avenue du docteur Butaud CAVL Agora
Bourganeuf 23400 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Workshops are offered throughout the year! On the program:
?09/30: Autumn detox (1h)
?10/28: Family winter kit (1h)
?11 /11: Making a respiratory balm (1h30)
?25/11: Lacto-fermentation (1h30)
?9/12: Cold saponification soapmaking (1h30)
?13/01: Farm workshop (1h)
?27/01: Face cream making (1h30)
?02/25: Children’s workshop (1h)
?9/03: Seniors’ workshop (1h)
?03/23: Making a « joint comfort » balm (1h)
?6/04: Spring detox (1h)
?04/29: Men’s workshop (1h)
?4/05: Making a balm to relieve chapped skin (1h30)
?05/25: Botanical outing (1h30)
?8/06: Family summer kit (1h)
?22/06 Making a « heavy legs » gel (1h30)
Se ofrecen talleres durante todo el año En el programa:
30/09: Desintoxicación de otoño (1h)
?28/10: Kit familiar de invierno (1h)
?11/11: Elaboración de un bálsamo respiratorio (1h30)
?25/11: Lactofermentación (1h30)
?9/12: Fabricación de jabón por saponificación en frío (1h30)
?13/01: Taller de granja (1h)
?27/01: Elaboración de una crema facial (1h30)
?25/02: Taller infantil (1h)
?9/03: Taller para mayores (1h)
?23/03: Elaboración de un bálsamo « confort articular » (1h)
?6/04: Desintoxicación primaveral (1h)
?29/04: Taller para hombres (1h)
?4/05: Elaboración de un bálsamo para aliviar las grietas (1h30)
?25/05: Salida botánica (1h30)
?8/06: Kit familiar de verano (1h)
?22/06 Elaboración de un gel « piernas pesadas » (1h30)
Im Laufe der Jahreszeiten werden Workshops angeboten! Auf dem Programm stehen:
?30/09: Herbst-Detox (1h)
?28/10/10: Die Familienpackung für den Winter (1h)
?11 /11: Herstellung eines Balsams für die Atemwege (1h30)
?25/11: Die Lacto-Fermentation (1h30)
?9/12: Herstellung einer Seife durch Kaltverseifung (1h30)
?13/01: Workshop auf dem Bauernhof (1h)
?27/01: Herstellung einer Gesichtscreme (1h30)
?25/02: Workshop für Kinder (1h)
?9/03: Workshop für Senioren (1h)
?23/03: Herstellung eines Balsams « Gelenkkomfort » (1h)
?6/04: Frühlings-Detox (1h)
?29/04: Workshop für Männer (1h)
?4/05: Herstellung eines Balsams zur Linderung rissiger Haut (1,5 Std.)
25/05: Botanischer Ausflug (1,5 Std.)
?8/06: Familien-Sommerset (1h)
?22/06 Herstellung eines Gels für schwere Beine (1h30)
Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par OT Creuse Sud Ouest