Les Ateliers de Rose Avenue du docteur Butaud Bourganeuf, 30 septembre 2023, Bourganeuf.

Bourganeuf,Creuse

Des ateliers sont proposés au fil des saisons ! Au programme :

30/09 : Détox d’automne (1h)

28/10 : La Trousse familiale pour l’hiver (1h)

11 /11 : Fabrication d’un baume respiratoire (1h30)

25/11 : La lacto-fermentation (1h30)

9/12 : Fabrication d’un savon par saponification à froid (1h30)

13/01 : Atelier d la ferme (1h)

27/01 : Fabrication d’une crème pour le visage (1h30)

25/02 : Atelier de l’enfant (1h)

9/03 : Atelier des séniors (1h)

23/03 : Fabrication d’un baume « confort articulaire » (1h)

6/04 : La détox du printemps (1h)

29/04 : Atelier homme (1h)

4/05 : Fabrication d’un baume qui soulage les gerçures (1h30)

25/05: Sortie botanique (1h30)

8/06 : La trousse familiale de l’été (1h)

22/06 Fabrication d’un gel « jambes lourdes » (1h30).

2023-09-30 fin : 2024-06-22 11:30:00. EUR.

Avenue du docteur Butaud CAVL Agora

Bourganeuf 23400 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Workshops are offered throughout the year! On the program:

?09/30: Autumn detox (1h)

?10/28: Family winter kit (1h)

?11 /11: Making a respiratory balm (1h30)

?25/11: Lacto-fermentation (1h30)

?9/12: Cold saponification soapmaking (1h30)

?13/01: Farm workshop (1h)

?27/01: Face cream making (1h30)

?02/25: Children’s workshop (1h)

?9/03: Seniors’ workshop (1h)

?03/23: Making a « joint comfort » balm (1h)

?6/04: Spring detox (1h)

?04/29: Men’s workshop (1h)

?4/05: Making a balm to relieve chapped skin (1h30)

?05/25: Botanical outing (1h30)

?8/06: Family summer kit (1h)

?22/06 Making a « heavy legs » gel (1h30)

Se ofrecen talleres durante todo el año En el programa:

30/09: Desintoxicación de otoño (1h)

?28/10: Kit familiar de invierno (1h)

?11/11: Elaboración de un bálsamo respiratorio (1h30)

?25/11: Lactofermentación (1h30)

?9/12: Fabricación de jabón por saponificación en frío (1h30)

?13/01: Taller de granja (1h)

?27/01: Elaboración de una crema facial (1h30)

?25/02: Taller infantil (1h)

?9/03: Taller para mayores (1h)

?23/03: Elaboración de un bálsamo « confort articular » (1h)

?6/04: Desintoxicación primaveral (1h)

?29/04: Taller para hombres (1h)

?4/05: Elaboración de un bálsamo para aliviar las grietas (1h30)

?25/05: Salida botánica (1h30)

?8/06: Kit familiar de verano (1h)

?22/06 Elaboración de un gel « piernas pesadas » (1h30)

Im Laufe der Jahreszeiten werden Workshops angeboten! Auf dem Programm stehen:

?30/09: Herbst-Detox (1h)

?28/10/10: Die Familienpackung für den Winter (1h)

?11 /11: Herstellung eines Balsams für die Atemwege (1h30)

?25/11: Die Lacto-Fermentation (1h30)

?9/12: Herstellung einer Seife durch Kaltverseifung (1h30)

?13/01: Workshop auf dem Bauernhof (1h)

?27/01: Herstellung einer Gesichtscreme (1h30)

?25/02: Workshop für Kinder (1h)

?9/03: Workshop für Senioren (1h)

?23/03: Herstellung eines Balsams « Gelenkkomfort » (1h)

?6/04: Frühlings-Detox (1h)

?29/04: Workshop für Männer (1h)

?4/05: Herstellung eines Balsams zur Linderung rissiger Haut (1,5 Std.)

25/05: Botanischer Ausflug (1,5 Std.)

?8/06: Familien-Sommerset (1h)

?22/06 Herstellung eines Gels für schwere Beine (1h30)

