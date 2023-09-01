L’Art au gré des Chapelles : Chapelle du Crucifix Avenue du crucifix 44490 Le croisic Le croisic, 1 septembre 2023, Le croisic.

Exposition de peintures.

Artiste à l’honneur : Patrick REAULT.

Programme L’Art au gré des Chapelles

Avenue du crucifix 44490 Le croisic Le croisic 44490 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-01T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-09-01T18:30:00+02:00

2023-10-01T14:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-01T18:30:00+02:00

CULTURE EXPOSITION