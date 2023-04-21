VISITE GUIDEE RONDE DE NUIT AU CIMETIÈRE VIEUX Avenue du Cimetière Vieux Béziers, 21 avril 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Cette visite vous invite à une exploration originale, unique, décalée, passionnante et magnifique : la visite du Cimetière Vieux, la nuit, lampe torche en main. Outre le guide, un musicien, un poète, une danseuse vous accompagnent, éclairent à leur manière statues et chapelles.

Réservation obligatoire, pas de billetterie sur place. Apportez votre lampe..

2023-04-21 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-21 22:30:00. EUR.

Avenue du Cimetière Vieux

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



This tour invites you to an original, unique, offbeat, exciting and magnificent exploration: a visit to the Old Cemetery at night, flashlight in hand. In addition to the guide, a musician, a poet and a dancer will accompany you, illuminating statues and chapels in their own way.

Reservation required, no ticket office on site.

Este tour le invita a una exploración original, única, fuera de lo común, emocionante y magnífica: una visita al Cementerio Viejo por la noche, antorcha en mano. Además del guía, le acompañarán un músico, un poeta y un bailarín, que iluminarán a su manera las estatuas y capillas.

Reserva obligatoria, no hay taquilla in situ.

Diese Führung lädt Sie zu einer originellen, einzigartigen, ungewöhnlichen, spannenden und wunderschönen Erkundung ein: der Besuch des Cimetière Vieux bei Nacht mit einer Taschenlampe in der Hand. Neben dem Führer begleiten Sie ein Musiker, ein Dichter und eine Tänzerin, die auf ihre Weise die Statuen und Kapellen beleuchten.

Reservierung erforderlich, kein Kartenverkauf vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE