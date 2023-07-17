OLARGUES: VILLE NOUVELLE DU MOYEN-ÂGE Avenue du champ des horts Centre cebenna Olargues, 17 juillet 2023, Olargues.

Olargues,Hérault

Envie d’une visite d’Olargues ?

Venez découvrir la cité médiévale avec Jean-Claude votre guide….

Place limitées, Réservation obligatoire.

2023-07-17 18:00:00 fin : 2023-07-17 19:00:00. EUR.

Avenue du champ des horts

Centre cebenna

Olargues 34390 Hérault Occitanie



Want to visit Olargues?

Come and discover the medieval city with Jean-Claude your guide….

Limited places, reservation required

¿Te apetece visitar Olargues?

Venga a descubrir la ciudad medieval con Jean-Claude como guía….

Plazas limitadas, reserva obligatoria

Lust auf einen Besuch in Olargues?

Entdecken Sie die mittelalterliche Stadt mit Jean-Claude, Ihrem Fremdenführer…..

Begrenzte Plätze, Reservierung erforderlich

