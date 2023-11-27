BEB EL BABA.. HITSOIRE D’UN ARBRE Avenue du Capitaine Fulcrand Canet, 27 novembre 2023, Canet.

Canet,Hérault

Le Réseau des bibliothèques du Clermontais a choisi de mettre à l’honneur l’exposition de Beb El baba : histoire d’un arbre de Gwenaëlle Tonnelier dans trois bibliothèques du territoire.

Gwenaëlle Tonnelier expose les dessins originaux qui illustrent le kamishibaï utilisé dans le spectacle Beb el Baba, histoire d’un arbre…

Exposition aux horaires d’ouverture de la bibliothèque..

2023-11-27 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

Avenue du Capitaine Fulcrand

Canet 34800 Hérault Occitanie



The Réseau des bibliothèques du Clermontais has chosen to honor Gwenaëlle Tonnelier?s Beb El baba: histoire d?un arbre exhibition in three libraries across the region.

Gwenaëlle Tonnelier is exhibiting the original drawings illustrating the kamishibaï used in the show Beb el Baba, histoire d?un arbre?

Exhibition during library opening hours.

La red de bibliotecas de Clermont-Ferrand ha decidido presentar la exposición Beb el Baba: histoire d?un arbre, de Gwenaëlle Tonnelier, en tres bibliotecas de la región.

Gwenaëlle Tonnelier expone los dibujos originales que ilustran los kamishibaï utilizados en la muestra Beb el Baba, histoire d?un arbre?

Exposición durante el horario de apertura de las bibliotecas.

Das Bibliotheksnetzwerk von Clermontais hat beschlossen, die Ausstellung Beb el baba: histoire d’un arbre von Gwenaëlle Tonnelier in drei Bibliotheken der Region zu präsentieren.

Gwenaëlle Tonnelier stellt die Originalzeichnungen aus, die das Kamishibai illustrieren, das in der Aufführung Beb el Baba, histoire d’un arbre? verwendet wird

Die Ausstellung ist während der Öffnungszeiten der Bibliothek zu sehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS