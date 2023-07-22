CONCOURS DE QUILLES Avenue du 150e RI Chauvoncourt, 22 juillet 2023, Chauvoncourt.

Chauvoncourt,Meuse

Venez participer au traditionnel concours de quilles organisé par l’AFL de Chauvoncourt, lors de la fête patronale. Inscriptions sur place.

DJ le samedi soir, restauration et buvette le samedi et le dimanche soir.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-22 19:00:00 fin : 2023-07-22 22:00:00. EUR.

Avenue du 150e RI Terrain de la fête

Chauvoncourt 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Come and take part in the traditional bowling competition organized by the AFL de Chauvoncourt, during the fête patronale. Registration on site.

DJ on Saturday evening, food and refreshments on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Participe en la tradicional competición de bolos organizada por la AFL de Chauvoncourt durante la fiesta patronal. Inscripciones in situ.

DJ el sábado por la noche, comida y refrescos el sábado y el domingo por la noche.

Nehmen Sie am traditionellen Kegelwettbewerb teil, der von der AFL von Chauvoncourt während des Patronatsfestes organisiert wird. Anmeldungen vor Ort.

DJ am Samstagabend, Essen und Trinken am Samstag- und Sonntagabend.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-15 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE