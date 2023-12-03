LOTO DU TWIRLING BÂTON LODÉVOIS Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève, 30 novembre 2023, Lodève.

Lodève,Hérault

Le Twirling bâton Lodévois, en collaboration avec le Réveil Lodévois, propose son loto annuel à la salle Ramadier.

Des bons d’achat allant de 30 à 300€ sont à gagner au cours de 42 parties.

Venez nombreux!.

2023-12-03 15:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 . EUR.

Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Twirling bâton Lodévois, in collaboration with Réveil Lodévois, is holding its annual lotto at the Salle Ramadier.

Vouchers ranging from ?30 to ?300 are up for grabs over 42 games.

Come one, come all!

Twirling bâton Lodévois, en asociación con Réveil Lodévois, celebra su bingo anual en la Salle Ramadier.

Se sortearán bonos de 30 a 300 euros en 42 partidas.

Vengan todos

Der Twirling Stock Lodévois veranstaltet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Réveil Lodévois sein jährliches Lotto im Ramadier-Saal.

In 42 Spielen gibt es Gutscheine zwischen 30 und 300 ? zu gewinnen.

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

