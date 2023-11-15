CE QUI NOUS LIE : RENCONTRE AVEC LES EDITIONS GALLMEISTER Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève, 15 novembre 2023, Lodève.

Le cinéma et la littérature entretiennent une longue relation passionnée voire passionnelle. Adaptations, trahisons et influences seront les thèmes que Benjamin Guérif nous propose d’explorer.

En partenariat avec la Librairie Un point un trait.

Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Cinema and literature have had a long, passionate relationship. Adaptations, betrayals and influences are the themes Benjamin Guérif will explore.

In partnership with Librairie Un point un trait

El cine y la literatura han mantenido una larga y apasionada relación. Adaptaciones, traiciones e influencias son los temas que explorará Benjamin Guérif.

En colaboración con la Librairie Un point un trait

Film und Literatur haben eine lange, wenn nicht sogar leidenschaftliche Beziehung. Adaptionen, Verrat und Einflüsse sind die Themen, die Benjamin Guérif uns vorschlägt zu erforschen.

In Partnerschaft mit der Buchhandlung Un point un trait

