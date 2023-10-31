- Cet évènement est passé
CINÉ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN: ZOMBILLÉNIUM Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève
CINÉ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN: ZOMBILLÉNIUM Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève, 31 octobre 2023, Lodève.
Lodève,Hérault
Une programmation spéciale Halloween: Zombillénium.
2023-10-31 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 16:30:00. EUR.
Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury
Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie
Special Halloween programming: Zombillénium
Un programa especial de Halloween: Zombillénium
Ein spezielles Halloween-Programm: Zombillénium
Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC