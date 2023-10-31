Cet évènement est passé CINÉ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN: ZOMBILLÉNIUM Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Lodève CINÉ SPECIAL HALLOWEEN: ZOMBILLÉNIUM Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève, 31 octobre 2023, Lodève. Lodève,Hérault Une programmation spéciale Halloween: Zombillénium.

2023-10-31 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-31 16:30:00. EUR.

Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury

Lodève 34700 Hérault Occitanie



Special Halloween programming: Zombillénium Un programa especial de Halloween: Zombillénium Ein spezielles Halloween-Programm: Zombillénium Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT LODEVOIS ET LARZAC Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Lodève Autres Lieu Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Adresse Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Ville Lodève Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève latitude longitude 43.73288;3.31422

Avenue Docteur Joseph Maury Lodève Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/lodeve/