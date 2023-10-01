Vide-greniers (ANNULÉ) Avenue d’Espagne – RD 810 Bidart, 1 octobre 2023, Bidart.

Bidart,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

* VIDE-GRENIER ANNULÉ *

Vide-greniers organisé par l’association Goizargi au parking Zirlinga.

Inscriptions les vendredis 22 et 29 septembre au Biltoki de 18h à 19h30.

Les inscriptions sont également possibles par mail à goizargi@netcourier.com et par téléphone au 06.85.56.88.99.

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. EUR.

Avenue d’Espagne – RD 810 Zone Commerciale Zirlinga

Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



* GARAGE SALE CANCELLED *

Garage sale organized by the Goizargi association at the Zirlinga parking lot.

Registration on Fridays September 22 and 29 at the Biltoki from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Registration is also possible by e-mail at goizargi@netcourier.com and by telephone on 06.85.56.88.99

* VENTA DE GARAJE CANCELADA *

Venta de garaje organizada por la asociación Goizargi en el aparcamiento de Zirlinga.

Inscripciones los viernes 22 y 29 de septiembre en el Biltoki de 18:00 a 19:30.

También puede inscribirse por correo electrónico en goizargi@netcourier.com o por teléfono en el 06.85.56.88.99

* FLOHMARKT ABGESAGT *

Von der Vereinigung Goizargi organisierter Flohmarkt auf dem Parkplatz Zirlinga.

Anmeldung am Freitag, den 22. und 29. September im Biltoki von 18:00 bis 19:30 Uhr.

Anmeldungen sind auch per E-Mail an goizargi@netcourier.com und telefonisch unter 06.85.56.88.99 möglich

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Bidart