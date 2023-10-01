Vide-greniers (ANNULÉ) Avenue d’Espagne – RD 810 Bidart
Bidart,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
* VIDE-GRENIER ANNULÉ *
Vide-greniers organisé par l’association Goizargi au parking Zirlinga.
Inscriptions les vendredis 22 et 29 septembre au Biltoki de 18h à 19h30.
Les inscriptions sont également possibles par mail à goizargi@netcourier.com et par téléphone au 06.85.56.88.99.
2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 18:00:00. EUR.
Avenue d’Espagne – RD 810 Zone Commerciale Zirlinga
Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
* GARAGE SALE CANCELLED *
Garage sale organized by the Goizargi association at the Zirlinga parking lot.
Registration on Fridays September 22 and 29 at the Biltoki from 6pm to 7:30pm.
Registration is also possible by e-mail at goizargi@netcourier.com and by telephone on 06.85.56.88.99
* VENTA DE GARAJE CANCELADA *
Venta de garaje organizada por la asociación Goizargi en el aparcamiento de Zirlinga.
Inscripciones los viernes 22 y 29 de septiembre en el Biltoki de 18:00 a 19:30.
También puede inscribirse por correo electrónico en goizargi@netcourier.com o por teléfono en el 06.85.56.88.99
* FLOHMARKT ABGESAGT *
Von der Vereinigung Goizargi organisierter Flohmarkt auf dem Parkplatz Zirlinga.
Anmeldung am Freitag, den 22. und 29. September im Biltoki von 18:00 bis 19:30 Uhr.
Anmeldungen sind auch per E-Mail an goizargi@netcourier.com und telefonisch unter 06.85.56.88.99 möglich
