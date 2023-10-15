FAN ZONE 1/4 DE FINALE Avenue des Olympiades Béziers, 15 octobre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Venez vivre le 1/4 de finale au stade Raoul-Barrière: diffusion du match sur écran géant, buvettes et restauration sur place, animations, jeux et concert

Entrée Libre – Ouverture de la fan zone dès 18H – HAPPY HOUR jusqu’à 19H.

2023-10-15 18:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

Avenue des Olympiades

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Come and enjoy the 1/4 final at the Raoul-Barrière stadium: broadcast of the match on a giant screen, refreshment stands and on-site catering, entertainment, games and concerts

Free admission – Fan zone opens at 6 p.m. – HAPPY HOUR until 7 p.m

Venga a disfrutar de los 1/4 de final en el estadio Raoul-Barrière: retransmisión del partido en pantalla gigante, puestos de refrescos y comida in situ, animaciones, juegos y un concierto

Entrada gratuita – La Fan Zone abre a las 18.00 h – HAPPY HOUR hasta las 19.00 h

Erleben Sie das 1/4-Finale im Stadion Raoul-Barrière: Übertragung des Spiels auf Großbildleinwand, Imbissstände und Verpflegung vor Ort, Animationen, Spiele und Konzert

Freier Eintritt – Öffnung der Fanzone ab 18 Uhr – HAPPY HOUR bis 19 Uhr

