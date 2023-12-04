CINE-CLUB BÉDARIEUX : SAMI UNE JEUNESSE EN LAPONIE Avenue des justes parmi les nations Bédarieux, 4 décembre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

Le ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb vous propose la projection du film« Sami une jeunesse en Laponie » Lundi 4 décembre 20h30

Amanda Kernell (2017) Suede, Danemark, Norvege 1h5

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30.

2023-12-04 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-04 . .

Avenue des justes parmi les nations

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



The ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb invites you to the screening of the film « Sami une jeunesse en Laponie » Monday, December 4, 8:30pm

Amanda Kernell (2017) Sweden, Denmark, Norway 1h5

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 8:30pm

El ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb le invita a la proyección de la película « Sami une jeunesse en Laponie » Lunes 4 de diciembre 20h30

Amanda Kernell (2017) Suecia, Dinamarca, Noruega 1h5

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30

Der Filmclub Bédarieux Grand Orb zeigt Ihnen den Film « Sami eine Jugend in Lappland » Montag, 4. Dezember 20:30 Uhr

Amanda Kernell (2017) Schweden, Dänemark, Norwegen 1h5

Kino Jean-Claude Carrière, 20:30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT DU GRAND ORB