CINE-CLUB BÉDARIEUX : LE RETOUR DES HIRONDELLES Avenue des justes parmi les nations Bédarieux, 27 novembre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

Le ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb vous propose la projection du film « Le retour des hirondelles » Lundi 27 novembre 20h30

Li Riujun (2023) Chine 2h13

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30.

2023-11-27 20:30:00

Avenue des justes parmi les nations

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



The Bédarieux Grand Orb ciné-club invites you to a screening of « The Return of the Swallows » Monday November 27, 8:30pm

Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 8:30pm

El cineclub Bédarieux Grand Orb le invita a la proyección de « El retorno de las golondrinas » Lunes 27 de noviembre 20h30

Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30

Der Filmclub Bédarieux Grand Orb bietet Ihnen die Vorführung des Films « Die Rückkehr der Schwalben » Montag, 27. November 20:30 Uhr

Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13

Kino Jean-Claude Carrière, 20:30 Uhr

