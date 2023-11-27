CINE-CLUB BÉDARIEUX : LE RETOUR DES HIRONDELLES Avenue des justes parmi les nations Bédarieux
CINE-CLUB BÉDARIEUX : LE RETOUR DES HIRONDELLES Avenue des justes parmi les nations Bédarieux, 27 novembre 2023, Bédarieux.
Bédarieux,Hérault
Le ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb vous propose la projection du film « Le retour des hirondelles » Lundi 27 novembre 20h30
Li Riujun (2023) Chine 2h13
Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30.
2023-11-27 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-27 . .
Avenue des justes parmi les nations
Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie
The Bédarieux Grand Orb ciné-club invites you to a screening of « The Return of the Swallows » Monday November 27, 8:30pm
Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13
Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 8:30pm
El cineclub Bédarieux Grand Orb le invita a la proyección de « El retorno de las golondrinas » Lunes 27 de noviembre 20h30
Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13
Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30
Der Filmclub Bédarieux Grand Orb bietet Ihnen die Vorführung des Films « Die Rückkehr der Schwalben » Montag, 27. November 20:30 Uhr
Li Riujun (2023) China 2h13
Kino Jean-Claude Carrière, 20:30 Uhr
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT DU GRAND ORB