CINE-CLUB BÉDARIEUX : VIERGE SOUS SERMENT Avenue des justes parmi les nations Bédarieux, 25 septembre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

Le ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb vous propose la projection du film « Vierge sous serment » lundi 25 septembre 20h30

Laura Bispuri (2015) Albanie, Italie 1h27,

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30.

2023-09-25 20:30:00 fin : 2023-09-25 . .

Avenue des justes parmi les nations

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



The Bédarieux Grand Orb ciné-club invites you to a screening of « Vierge sous serment » on Monday September 25 at 8:30pm

Laura Bispuri (2015) Albania, Italy 1h27,

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 8:30pm

El ciné-club Bédarieux Grand Orb le invita a la proyección de la película « Vierge sous serment » el lunes 25 de septiembre a las 20:30 h

Laura Bispuri (2015) Albania, Italia 1h27,

Cinéma Jean-Claude Carrière, 20h30

Der Filmclub Bédarieux Grand Orb bietet Ihnen am Montag, den 25. September 20:30 Uhr die Vorführung des Films « Jungfrau unter Eid » an

Laura Bispuri (2015) Albanien, Italien 1h27,

Kino Jean-Claude Carrière, 20.30 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT DU GRAND ORB