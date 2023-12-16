MINI-CONCERT DE NOËL PAR FLAVIE PEREZ – MÉDIATHÈQUE DE LIGNAN-SUR-ORB Avenue des Frères Boyer Lignan-sur-Orb, 16 décembre 2023, Lignan-sur-Orb.

Lignan-sur-Orb,Hérault

Venez fêter l’arrivée prochaine du Père Noël en compagnie de Flavia Perez et ses chansons ! Sur des chansons tirées au sort par les enfants, elle raconte, chante, bruite, mime.

De 1 à 5 ans. Gratuit, inscription obligatoire..

2023-12-16 10:30:00 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

Avenue des Frères Boyer

Lignan-sur-Orb 34490 Hérault Occitanie



Come and celebrate Santa?s imminent arrival with Flavia Perez and her songs! Flavia Perez narrates, sings, noises and mimes to songs chosen at random by the children.

Ages 1 to 5. Free, registration required.

¡Ven a celebrar la inminente llegada de Papá Noel con Flavia Pérez y sus canciones! Flavia Pérez contará, cantará, hará ruido e imitará canciones elegidas al azar por los niños.

De 1 a 5 años. Gratuito, inscripción obligatoria.

Feiern Sie mit Flavia Perez und ihren Liedern die bevorstehende Ankunft des Weihnachtsmanns! Zu Liedern, die von den Kindern ausgelost werden, erzählt, singt, raschelt und mimt sie.

Von 1 bis 5 Jahren. Kostenlos, Anmeldung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE