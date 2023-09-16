BALADE NATURE : LITTORAL D’HIER, D’AUJOURDHUI ET DE DEMAIN Avenue des étangs Frontignan
Frontignan,Hérault
A vélo, imaginons ensemble comment ce milieu s’adaptera face aux changements climatiques et les différents moyens de « défense » du littoral et leurs impacts..
By bike, let’s imagine together how this environment will adapt to climate change, and the different means of « defending » the coastline and their impact.
En bicicleta, imaginemos juntos cómo se adaptará este entorno al cambio climático y las distintas formas de « defender » el litoral y su impacto.
Stellen wir uns auf dem Fahrrad gemeinsam vor, wie sich dieser Lebensraum an den Klimawandel anpassen wird und welche verschiedenen Mittel zur « Verteidigung » der Küste es gibt und welche Auswirkungen sie haben.
