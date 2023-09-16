Journées Européennes du Patrimoine – Temple protestant de Cherbourg Avenue Delaville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 16 septembre 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

A l’occasion des journées européennes du patrimoine, le temple protestant de Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, à l’angle du Bd Schuman et de la place Divette sera ouvert au public.

Visite gratuite sans réservation..

2023-09-16 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-16 18:00:00. .

Avenue Delaville Cherbourg-Octeville

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



On the occasion of the European Heritage Days, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin’s Protestant temple, on the corner of Bd Schuman and Place Divette, will be open to the public.

Visit free of charge, no reservation required.

Con motivo de las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio, la iglesia protestante de Cherburgo-en-Cotentin, en la esquina de Bd Schuman y Place Divette, estará abierta al público.

Visita gratuita sin reserva previa.

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Denkmals wird der protestantische Tempel in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin an der Ecke Bd Schuman und Place Divette für die Öffentlichkeit zugänglich sein.

Kostenlose Besichtigung ohne Voranmeldung.

