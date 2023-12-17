MARCHÉ DE NOËL DE SAINT SEURIN AVENUE DE VERDUN Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Seurin-sur-l'Isle.

Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle,Gironde

Laissez vous emporter par la magie de Noël. Sous les flocons du canon à neige, une vingtaine d’exposants vous attendent au sein du village gourmand avec ses produits du terroir et gastronomiques, et du village art et fantaisie : artisanat, créations, bijoux, accessoires pour des cadeaux originaux.

Manège, atelier maquillage et décoration biscuits de

Noël avec Tendons la main, ateliers créatifs avec les P’tits Loups, clown sculpteur de ballons, lectures de contes de Noël avec la Médiathèque, promenades en calèche avec la Compagnie Ulmann, promenades à poneys avec la société hippique. Danses, chants et musiques

viendront accompagner votre journée.Le Père Noël sera bien évidemment au rendez-vous pour rencontrer les enfants et écouter leurs souhaits pour Noël.

Avec la participation des enfants du centre de loisirs pour les décors..

AVENUE DE VERDUN PARKING TOUR BUTHAUD

Saint-Seurin-sur-l’Isle 33660 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Let yourself be carried away by the magic of Christmas. Under the snowflakes of the snow cannon, some twenty exhibitors await you in the gourmet village with its local and gourmet products, and the art and fantasy village: crafts, creations, jewelry and accessories for original gifts.

A merry-go-round, make-up workshop and Christmas

Christmas cookies with Tendons la main, creative workshops with P?tits Loups, balloon clown, readings of Christmas tales with the Médiathèque, carriage rides with Compagnie Ulmann, pony rides with the Société hippique. Dancing, singing and music

santa Claus will be there to meet the children and listen to their Christmas wishes.

With the participation of children from the leisure center for the decorations.

Déjese llevar por la magia de la Navidad. Bajo los copos de nieve del cañón de nieve, una veintena de expositores le esperan en el pueblo gastronómico con sus productos locales y gourmet, y el pueblo del arte y la fantasía: artesanía, creaciones, joyas y accesorios para regalos originales.

Tiovivo, taller de maquillaje y galletas de Navidad

Galletas de Navidad con Tendons la main, talleres creativos con P?tits Loups, payaso globoflexia, lecturas de cuentos de Navidad con la Médiathèque, paseos en coche de caballos con la Compagnie Ulmann, paseos en poni con la Société hippique. Baile, canto y música

por supuesto, Papá Noel estará presente para conocer a los niños y escuchar sus deseos navideños.

Los niños del centro de ocio colaborarán en la decoración.

Lassen Sie sich von der Magie der Weihnacht mitreißen. Unter den Schneeflocken der Schneekanone erwarten Sie rund 20 Aussteller im Feinschmeckerdorf mit seinen regionalen und gastronomischen Produkten sowie im Kunst- und Fantasiedorf: Kunsthandwerk, Kreationen, Schmuck, Accessoires für originelle Geschenke.

Karussell, Schminkatelier und Verzierung von Weihnachtskeksen

Weihnachten mit Tendons la main, Kreativworkshops mit den P?tits Loups, Clown mit Ballonfiguren, Lesungen von Weihnachtsgeschichten mit der Mediathek, Kutschfahrten mit der Compagnie Ulmann, Ponyreiten mit dem Reitverein. Tänze, Gesang und Musik

werden Ihren Tag begleiten.Der Weihnachtsmann wird natürlich auch dabei sein, um die Kinder zu treffen und sich ihre Weihnachtswünsche anzuhören.

Die Kinder des Freizeitzentrums sorgen für die Dekoration.

