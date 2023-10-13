Compagnie Pré-O-Coupé : Presque Parfait Avenue de Valmy Châlons-en-Champagne, 13 octobre 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Compagnie Pré-O-Coupé : Presque Parfait ou le Paradis Perdu

Comment en est-on arrivé là ?

Au commencement, il n’y avait rien. Tout était simple, harmonieux, évident. Et puis les êtres vivants ont déboulé et là tout a commencé à se gâter. Partant de la démesure très clownesque d’une décharge de fin du monde, Nikolaus revient sur les origines de l’histoire : le péché originel. Témoin à la fois fasciné et déconcerté de cette foire, incarnant un gourou un peu ringard, Nikolaus, mi-dieu, mi-clown, s’entoure de 3 disciples pour rejouer toutes les étapes de l’origine de l’humanité. Faire le vide et basculer dans le chaos. Ces Adam et Eve burlesques tentent alors de suivre le mode d’emploi donné et en proposent une joyeuse interprétation délirante.

Diplômé du CNAC en 1991, Nikolaus a fait ses premières armes chez Archaos et au cirque Baroque avant de se lancer dans ses propres pièces et mises en scène. Son premier spectacle Parfois j’ai des problèmes partout, lui permet de fonder sa propre compagnie Pré-O-Coupé avec Ivika Meister en 1998. Depuis son premier solo, cet artiste originaire d’Allemagne a imaginé, avec son acolyte metteur en scène Christian Lucas, une douzaine de spectacles au sein de la compagnie.

Tout public à partir de 10 ans..

Avenue de Valmy Casernes Chanzy

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Compagnie Pré-O-Coupé: Presque Parfait or Paradise Lost

How did we get here?

In the beginning, there was nothing. Everything was simple, harmonious, obvious. But then living creatures came along and everything started to go wrong. Starting with the clownish excesses of an end-of-the-world dump, Nikolaus returns to the origins of history: original sin. Nikolaus, half-god, half-clown, is both a fascinated and disconcerted witness to this fair, and plays the role of a slightly old-fashioned guru, surrounding himself with 3 disciples to replay all the stages in the origin of mankind. Emptying the void and tipping over into chaos. These burlesque Adam and Eve try to follow the instructions given to them, and come up with a joyful, delirious interpretation.

After graduating from the CNAC in 1991, Nikolaus began his career with Archaos and the Cirque Baroque, before embarking on his own plays and stagings. His first show, Parfois j?ai des problèmes partout, enabled him to found his own Pré-O-Coupé company with Ivika Meister in 1998. Since his first solo, the German-born artist and his fellow director Christian Lucas have created a dozen shows for the company.

For audiences aged 10 and over.

Compagnie Pré-O-Coupé: Presque Parfait o Paraíso perdido

¿Cómo hemos llegado hasta aquí?

Al principio, no había nada. Todo era sencillo, armonioso, obvio. Entonces aparecieron los seres vivos y todo empezó a ir mal. Partiendo de los excesos payasescos de un vertedero del fin del mundo, Nikolaus vuelve a los orígenes de la historia: el pecado original. Nikolaus, mitad dios, mitad payaso, es a la vez testigo fascinado y desconcertado de esta feria y desempeña el papel de un gurú un poco anticuado, rodeándose de 3 discípulos para recrear todas las etapas del origen de la humanidad. Para hacer el vacío y volcarse en el caos. Estos Adán y Eva burlescos intentan entonces seguir las instrucciones dadas y ofrecen una interpretación alegre y delirante.

Diplomado por el CNAC en 1991, Nikolaus comenzó su carrera con Archaos y el Cirque Baroque antes de lanzarse a sus propias obras y producciones. Con su primer espectáculo, Parfois j?ai des problèmes partout, fundó su propia compañía, Pré-O-Coupé, con Ivika Meister en 1998. Desde su primer solo, el artista de origen alemán y su compañero de dirección Christian Lucas han ideado una docena de espectáculos para la compañía.

Apto para todos los públicos a partir de 10 años.

Compagnie Pré-O-Coupé : Presque Parfait oder das verlorene Paradies

Wie ist es dazu gekommen?

Am Anfang gab es nichts. Alles war einfach, harmonisch und offensichtlich. Dann kamen die Lebewesen und alles begann zu kollabieren. Ausgehend von einer übertriebenen, clownesken Weltuntergangsdeponie kehrt Nikolaus zu den Ursprüngen der Geschichte zurück: der Erbsünde. Als faszinierter und zugleich verwirrter Zeuge dieses Jahrmarkts und als etwas altmodischer Guru umgibt sich Nikolaus, halb Gott, halb Clown, mit drei Anhängern, um alle Etappen des Ursprungs der Menschheit nachzuspielen. Die Leere und das Chaos. Diese burlesken Adam und Eva versuchen, der vorgegebenen Anleitung zu folgen und bieten eine fröhliche, verrückte Interpretation.

Nikolaus, der 1991 seinen Abschluss am CNAC machte, sammelte seine ersten Erfahrungen bei Archaos und im Barockzirkus, bevor er sich an seine eigenen Stücke und Inszenierungen wagte. Sein erstes Stück Parfois j’ai des problèmes partout ermöglichte es ihm, 1998 mit Ivika Meister seine eigene Kompanie Pré-O-Coupé zu gründen. Seit seinem ersten Solo hat der aus Deutschland stammende Künstler mit seinem Mitstreiter und Regisseur Christian Lucas ein Dutzend Stücke für die Kompanie entwickelt.

Für alle Zuschauer ab 10 Jahren.

