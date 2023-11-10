INAUGURATION DE L’AIRE DE COMPOSTAGE PARTAGÉ DE PALAVAS Avenue de Saint-Maurice Palavas-les-Flots, 10 novembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 12h à 13h : Inauguration de l’aire de compostage partagé de Palavas – Parking avenue Saint Maurice – En partenariat avec le Pays de l’Or Agglomération – https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage.

2023-11-10 12:00:00 fin : 2023-11-10 13:00:00. .

Avenue de Saint-Maurice

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



12pm to 1pm: Inauguration of the Palavas shared composting area ? Parking avenue Saint Maurice – In partnership with Pays de l?Or Agglomération ? https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage

De 12:00 a 13:00 h: Inauguración de la zona de compostaje compartido de Palavas ? Parking avenue Saint Maurice – En colaboración con Pays de l’Or Agglomération – https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage

Von 12 bis 13 Uhr: Einweihung des gemeinsamen Kompostplatzes von Palavas ? Parkplatz avenue Saint Maurice – In Partnerschaft mit Pays de l’Or Agglomération ? https://www.paysdelor.fr/devenez-referente-pour-les-aires-de-compostage-partage

