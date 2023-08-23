Potager collaboratif : Le Bouturage des plantes Avenue de Normandie Honfleur, 23 août 2023, Honfleur.

Honfleur,Calvados

Potager collaboratif : le bouturage des plantes au Honfleur Normandy Outlet

Découvrez notre POTAGER COLLABORATIF ! Regardez-le évoluer tout au long de l’année avec nos différents ateliers !

Gratuit, sur inscription.

RDV devant Kusmi tea..

2023-08-23 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-23 16:00:00. .

Avenue de Normandie

Honfleur 14600 Calvados Normandie



Collaborative vegetable garden : sowing and planting workshop at Honfleur Normandy Outlet

Discover our COLLABORATIVE POTAGER ! Watch it evolve throughout the year with our different workshops!

Information and reservations for educational workshops at the reception / Tourist Information Office of the Brand Village

Huerto colaborativo: esquejes de plantas en el Outlet Honfleur Normandía

Descubra nuestro? ¡HUERTO COLABORATIVO! ¡Obsérvelo crecer a lo largo del año con nuestros distintos talleres!

Gratuito, inscripción obligatoria.

Punto de encuentro frente a la tetería Kusmi.

Ein kollaborativer Gemüsegarten: Pflanzenstecklinge im Honfleur Normandy Outlet

Entdecken Sie unseren? WIE SIEHT ES MIT DEM GEMÜSEGARTEN AUS? Beobachten Sie, wie er sich das ganze Jahr über in unseren verschiedenen Workshops weiterentwickelt!

Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

Treffpunkt vor Kusmi tea.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-26 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité