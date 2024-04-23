SAISON CULTURELLE DES CORBIÈRES – CHANGER L’EAU DES FLEURS Avenue de Lézignan Ferrals-les-Corbières, 23 avril 2024 21:00, Ferrals-les-Corbières.

Ferrals-les-Corbières,Aude

Violette est garde-cimetière dans une petite ville de Bourgogne. Son quotidien est rythmé par son travail et les confidences des gens de passage et des habitués. Un jour, parce qu’un homme découvre que sa mère veut être enterrée auprès d’un inconnu, tout bascule. Des liens, qui unissent les vivants et les morts, sont exhumés. Valérie Perrin nous fait partager l’histoire intense d’une femme qui, malgré les épreuves, croit obstinément au bonheur. Avec ce talent rare de rendre l’ordinaire exceptionnel, l’auteure crée autour de cette fée du quotidien, un monde plein de poésie et d’humanité..

2024-04-23 21:00:00

Avenue de Lézignan

Ferrals-les-Corbières 11200 Aude Occitanie



Violette is a cemetery keeper in a small Burgundy town. Her daily routine is punctuated by her work and the confidences of passers-by and regular visitors. One day, when a man discovers that his mother wants to be buried with a stranger, everything changes. Ties that bind the living and the dead are unearthed. Valérie Perrin shares with us the intense story of a woman who, despite the ordeals, stubbornly believes in happiness. With her rare talent for making the ordinary exceptional, the author creates a world full of poetry and humanity around this everyday fairy.

Violette es vigilante de un cementerio en una pequeña ciudad de Borgoña. Su rutina diaria está marcada por su trabajo y las confidencias de los transeúntes y visitantes habituales. Un día, cuando un hombre descubre que su madre quiere ser enterrada con un desconocido, todo cambia. Se desvelan los lazos que unen a los vivos y a los muertos. Valérie Perrin comparte con nosotros la intensa historia de una mujer que, a pesar de sus calvarios, cree obstinadamente en la felicidad. Con su raro talento para hacer de lo ordinario algo excepcional, la autora crea un mundo lleno de poesía y humanidad en torno a esta hada cotidiana.

Violette ist Friedhofswärterin in einer kleinen Stadt in Burgund. Ihr Alltag ist geprägt von ihrer Arbeit und den vertraulichen Gesprächen der Durchreisenden und Stammgäste. Eines Tages, als ein Mann herausfindet, dass seine Mutter bei einem Unbekannten begraben werden will, ändert sich alles. Die Bande, die die Lebenden und die Toten verbinden, werden ausgegraben. Valérie Perrin lässt uns an der intensiven Geschichte einer Frau teilhaben, die trotz aller Widrigkeiten hartnäckig an das Glück glaubt. Mit dem seltenen Talent, das Gewöhnliche außergewöhnlich zu machen, erschafft die Autorin um diese Fee des Alltags eine Welt voller Poesie und Menschlichkeit.

