SOIRÉE POÉTIQUE ET ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots, 28 novembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 15h à 18h : Soirée poétique et atelier d’écriture par l’association Cadence Art Vocal – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Tarifs et Infos : 06 27 30 11 14 ou mw.cadence@free.fr.

2023-11-28 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-28 18:00:00. .

Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



3pm to 6pm Poetic evening and writing workshop by the Cadence Art Vocal association – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Prices and info: 06 27 30 11 14 or mw.cadence@free.fr

De 15.00 a 18.00 h Velada poética y taller de escritura a cargo de la asociación Cadence Art Vocal – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Precios e información: 06 27 30 11 14 o mw.cadence@free.fr

Von 15 bis 18 Uhr Poetischer Abend und Schreibwerkstatt mit dem Verein Cadence Art Vocal – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Preise und Infos: 06 27 30 11 14 oder mw.cadence@free.fr

