RENCONTRE MENSUELLE DE L’ASSOCIATION CADENCE ART VOCAL Avenue de l’Étang du Grec Palavas-les-Flots, 24 octobre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

De 15h à 18h : Rencontre mensuelle de l’association Cadence Art Vocal « La 2CV, tout un poème » par Michel Turiel – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Infos : 04 67 50 42 49 ou www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com.

2023-10-24 15:00:00 fin : 2023-10-24 18:00:00. .

Avenue de l’Étang du Grec

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



3pm to 6pm: Monthly meeting of the Cadence Art Vocal association « La 2CV, tout un poème » by Michel Turiel – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Information: 04 67 50 42 49 or www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

De 15.00 a 18.00 h: Encuentro mensual de la asociación Cadence Art Vocal « La 2CV, tout un poème » de Michel Turiel – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Información: 04 67 50 42 49 o www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

Von 15 bis 18 Uhr: Monatliches Treffen des Vereins Cadence Art Vocal « La 2CV, tout un poème » von Michel Turiel – Médiathèque Saint-Exupéry – Infos: 04 67 50 42 49 oder www.mediatheque.palavaslesflots.com

