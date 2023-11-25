LES ÉCLATS D’LIRE Avenue de l’aviation Longwy, 25 novembre 2023, Longwy.

Longwy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Vous aimez lire et découvrir de nouveaux auteurs ?

Vous aimez parler de vos lectures, raconter et partager ?

Venez nous rejoindre à la médiathèque pour un moment d’échange simple et convivial autour des livres.

Sur inscription.. Adultes

Samedi 2023-11-25 10:30:00 fin : 2023-11-25 12:00:00. 0 EUR.

Avenue de l’aviation Médiathèque du Grand Longwy Jean-Paul Durieux

Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



You like to read and discover new authors?

Do you like to talk about your reading, tell stories and share?

Come and join us at the media library for a simple and friendly moment of exchange around books.

On registration.

¿Le gusta leer y descubrir nuevos autores?

¿Le gusta hablar de sus lecturas, contar historias y compartir sus experiencias?

Únase a nosotros en la biblioteca multimedia para una charla sencilla y amistosa sobre libros.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Lesen Sie gerne und entdecken Sie neue Autoren?

Sie sprechen gerne über Ihre Lektüre, erzählen und teilen sie mit anderen?

Kommen Sie zu uns in die Mediathek und genießen Sie einen einfachen und geselligen Austausch über Bücher.

Auf Anmeldung.

