SOIRÉE RÉVEILLON DE LA SAINT-SYLVESTRE Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi Palavas-les-Flots, 31 décembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

20h : Soirée Réveillon de la Saint-Sylvestre – Repas et Animations – Salle bleue – Tarifs : 139€ par personne et 80€ pour les moins de 12 ans – Sur réservation – Infos : 04 67 50 39 56 ou 06 25 41 04 37 ouwww.vincentribera-organisation.com.

2023-12-31 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . .

Avenue de l’Abbé Brocardi

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



8pm: New Year’s Eve party – Meals and entertainment – Salle bleue – Price: 139? per person and 80? for children under 12 – Reservations required – Info: 04 67 50 39 56 or 06 25 41 04 37 orwww.vincentribera-organisation.com

20.00 h: Fiesta de Nochevieja – Comida y espectáculo – Salle Bleue – Precio: 139 euros por persona y 80 euros para menores de 12 años – Reserva obligatoria – Información: 04 67 50 39 56 o 06 25 41 04 37 o www.vincentribera-organisation.com

20 Uhr: Silvesterabend – Essen und Unterhaltung – Blauer Saal – Preis: 139? pro Person und 80? für Kinder unter 12 Jahren – Reservierung erforderlich – Infos: 04 67 50 39 56 oder 06 25 41 04 37 oderwww.vincentribera-organisation.com

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS