Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault 21h30 – Course landaise – Arènes El Cordobès – Tarifs : 10€/adulte, 5€/enfants 5-10 ans – Infos : www.vincentribera-organisation.com ou 04 67 50 39 56.

2023-07-25

9:30 pm – Course landaise – Arènes El Cordobès – Price: 10?/adult, 5?/children 5-10 years – Info: www.vincentribera-organisation.com or 04 67 50 39 56 21h30 – Curso landaise – Plaza de toros El Cordobès – Precio: 10 euros/adulto, 5 euros/niños de 5 a 10 años – Info: www.vincentribera-organisation.com o 04 67 50 39 56 21.30 Uhr – Landaise-Rennen – Arena El Cordobès – Preis: 10?/Erwachsener, 5?/Kinder 5-10 Jahre – Infos: www.vincentribera-organisation.com oder 04 67 50 39 56

