ÉCHAPPÉE BELLE EN VÉLO ENTRE CANAL DU MIDI ET BASSIN DE THAU Avenue de la Méditerranée Vias, 7 septembre 2023, Vias.

Vias,Hérault

Enfourchez votre bicyclette et suivez nous pour une escapade vélo ludique et gourmande. On vous emmène faire un tour de vélo très agréable entre Canal du Midi et bassin de Thau ! Découverte des chais Noilly Prat et de l’élaboration du premier vermouth français.

Balade gourmande, accessible à tous !

Dégustation offerte

Balade facile 25 km. Venir avec son pique-nique et son vélo !.

2023-09-07 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-07 17:00:00. .

Avenue de la Méditerranée

Vias 34450 Hérault Occitanie



Hop on your bike and follow us on a fun, gourmet bike tour. We’ll take you on an enjoyable bike tour between the Canal du Midi and the Thau Basin! Discover the Noilly Prat cellars and the making of France’s first vermouth.

A gourmet tour, accessible to all!

Tasting offered

Easy 25 km walk. Bring your picnic and your bike!

Súbase a su bicicleta y síganos en un divertido y sabroso viaje en bicicleta. Le llevaremos a dar un agradable paseo en bicicleta entre el Canal du Midi y la cuenca de Thau Descubra las bodegas de Noilly Prat y cómo se elabora el primer vermut francés.

Un paseo gourmet, ¡al alcance de todos!

Degustación gratuita

Paseo fácil de 25 km. ¡Traiga su picnic y su bicicleta!

Schwingen Sie sich auf Ihr Fahrrad und folgen Sie uns auf eine spielerische und leckere Radtour. Wir nehmen Sie mit auf eine sehr angenehme Radtour zwischen dem Canal du Midi und dem Thau-Becken! Entdecken Sie die Weinkeller von Noilly Prat und die Herstellung des ersten französischen Wermuts.

Gourmet-Tour, für alle zugänglich!

Eine Kostprobe wird angeboten

Leichte Wanderung 25 km. Bringen Sie Ihr Picknick und Ihr Fahrrad mit!

Mise à jour le 2023-08-28 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE