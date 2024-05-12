NOS PETITS PENCHANTS – COMPAGNIE DES FOURMIS DANS LA LANTERNE Avenue de la Libération Frouard, 12 mai 2024, Frouard.

Frouard,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Alfred, Victor, Ptolémé, Rosie et Balthazar habitent dans le même immeuble, sans chercher à se rencontrer, ils vont se croiser, découvrir que leurs destins sont liés. Chacun et chacune se battent pour rentrer dans les normes en cherchant à se redresser à tout prix mais finalement, peut-on trouver le bonheur sur les chemins qui mènent à lui ?

De 7 à 99 ans.

Durée : 55 min.

Tarif A.

Séances scolaires : lundi 13 et mardi 14 mai à 9h30 et 14h15.. Tout public

Lundi 2024-05-12 14:15:00 fin : 2024-05-12 15:55:00. .

Avenue de la Libération

Frouard 54390 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Alfred, Victor, Ptolémé, Rosie and Balthazar live in the same building, and without looking to meet each other, they cross paths and discover that their destinies are linked. Each of them fights to fit in with the norms, trying to straighten up at all costs, but in the end, can happiness be found on the paths that lead to it?

Ages 7 to 99.

Running time: 55 min.

Rate A.

School screenings: Monday May 13 and Tuesday May 14 at 9:30 am and 2:15 pm.

Alfred, Victor, Ptolémé, Rosie y Balthazar viven en el mismo bloque de pisos. Sin pretender conocerse, se cruzan y descubren que sus destinos están ligados. Cada uno de ellos lucha por encajar en las normas, intentando enderezarse a toda costa, pero al final, ¿se puede encontrar la felicidad en los caminos que conducen a ella?

De 7 a 99 años.

Duración: 55 min.

Valora A.

Proyecciones escolares: lunes 13 y martes 14 de mayo a las 9.30 y 14.15 h.

Alfred, Victor, Ptolémé, Rosie und Balthazar wohnen im selben Gebäude. Ohne sich zu treffen, laufen sie sich über den Weg und entdecken, dass ihre Schicksale miteinander verbunden sind. Jeder und jede kämpft darum, in die Normen zu passen, indem sie versuchen, sich um jeden Preis gerade zu machen, aber kann man letztendlich das Glück auf den Wegen finden, die zu ihm führen?

Von 7 bis 99 Jahren.

Dauer: 55 min.

Tarif A.

Schulvorstellungen: Montag, 13. und Dienstag, 14. Mai um 9:30 und 14:15 Uhr.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY