Cinéma Laruns : Le syndrome des amours passées Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 7 décembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 29min / Comédie, Drame, Romance

De Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

Avec Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille

Rémy et Sandra n’arrivent pas à avoir d’enfant car ils sont atteints du “Syndrome des Amours Passées”. Pour guérir, il n’y a qu’une seule solution : il doivent recoucher une fois avec tou.te.s leurs ex..

Avenue de la Gare Cinéma Louis Jouvet

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 29min / Comedy, Drama, Romance

By Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

With Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille

Rémy and Sandra are unable to have children because they suffer from « Past Love Syndrome ». There’s only one solution: they have to sleep with all their ex-boyfriends again.

1h 29min / Comedia, Drama, Romance

De Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

Con Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille

Rémy y Sandra no pueden tener hijos porque sufren el « síndrome del amor del pasado ». Sólo hay una solución: tienen que volver a acostarse con todas sus ex.

1h 29min / Komödie, Drama, Romanze

Von Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni

Mit Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille

Rémy und Sandra können keine Kinder bekommen, da sie am « Syndrom der vergangenen Liebe » leiden. Um das zu heilen, gibt es nur eine Lösung: Sie müssen mit allen ihren Ex-Freunden einmal wieder ins Bett gehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées