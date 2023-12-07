Cinéma Laruns : Le syndrome des amours passées Avenue de la Gare Laruns
Cinéma Laruns : Le syndrome des amours passées Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 7 décembre 2023, Laruns.
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 29min / Comédie, Drame, Romance
De Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Par Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Avec Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille
Rémy et Sandra n’arrivent pas à avoir d’enfant car ils sont atteints du “Syndrome des Amours Passées”. Pour guérir, il n’y a qu’une seule solution : il doivent recoucher une fois avec tou.te.s leurs ex..
2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 . .
Avenue de la Gare Cinéma Louis Jouvet
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 29min / Comedy, Drama, Romance
By Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
By Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
With Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille
Rémy and Sandra are unable to have children because they suffer from « Past Love Syndrome ». There’s only one solution: they have to sleep with all their ex-boyfriends again.
1h 29min / Comedia, Drama, Romance
De Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Por Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Con Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille
Rémy y Sandra no pueden tener hijos porque sufren el « síndrome del amor del pasado ». Sólo hay una solución: tienen que volver a acostarse con todas sus ex.
1h 29min / Komödie, Drama, Romanze
Von Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Von Ann Sirot, Raphaël Balboni
Mit Lucie Debay, Lazare Gousseau, Florence Loiret-Caille
Rémy und Sandra können keine Kinder bekommen, da sie am « Syndrom der vergangenen Liebe » leiden. Um das zu heilen, gibt es nur eine Lösung: Sie müssen mit allen ihren Ex-Freunden einmal wieder ins Bett gehen.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées