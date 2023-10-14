Cinéma Laruns : Coup de chance Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 14 octobre 2023, Laruns.

1h 33min / Thriller, Romance, Drame, Comédie

De Woody Allen

Par Woody Allen

Avec Lou de Laâge, Melvil Poupaud, Niels

Fanny et Jean ont tout du couple idéal : épanouis dans leur vie professionnelle, ils habitent un magnifique appartement dans les beaux quartiers de Paris et semblent amoureux comme au premier jour. Mais lorsque Fanny croise, par hasard, Alain, ancien camarade de lycée, elle est aussitôt chavirée. Ils se revoient très vite et se rapprochent de plus en plus….

1h 33min / Thriller, Romance, Drama, Comedy

By Woody Allen

By Woody Allen

With Lou de Laâge, Melvil Poupaud, Niels

Fanny and Jean have all the makings of an ideal couple: fulfilled in their professional lives, they live in a magnificent apartment in the beautiful districts of Paris and seem to be as much in love as the day they met. But when Fanny runs into Alain, an old high school friend, she’s immediately smitten. They soon see each other again and grow ever closer?

1h 33min / Suspense, Romance, Drama, Comedia

Por Woody Allen

Por Woody Allen

Con Lou de Laâge, Melvil Poupaud, Niels

Fanny y Jean tienen todos los ingredientes de una pareja ideal: realizados en su vida profesional, viven en un magnífico piso en los bellos barrios de París y parecen tan enamorados como el primer día. Pero cuando Fanny se cruza con Alain, un antiguo amigo del colegio, se queda prendada de él. Pronto vuelven a verse y se hacen cada vez más íntimos..

1h 33min / Thriller, Romanze, Drama, Komödie

Von Woody Allen

Von Woody Allen

Mit Lou de Laâge, Melvil Poupaud, Niels

Fanny und Jean haben alles, was man sich von einem idealen Paar wünscht: Sie sind in ihrem Berufsleben aufgeblüht, leben in einer wunderschönen Wohnung in den besten Vierteln von Paris und scheinen wie am ersten Tag verliebt zu sein. Doch als Fanny zufällig ihrem alten Schulkameraden Alain begegnet, ist sie sofort hin und weg. Die beiden sehen sich bald wieder und kommen sich immer näher?

