Cinéma Laruns : Gran Turismo Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 1 septembre 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

2h 14min / Action, Drame

De Neill Blomkamp

Par Jason Hall, Zach Baylin

Avec David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Gran Turismo retrace l’incroyable histoire vraie d’une équipe d’outsiders : un gamer issu de la classe ouvrière, un ex-pilote de course raté et un cadre idéaliste de l’industrie du sport automobile. Ensemble, ils risquent tout et s’attaquent au sport le plus élitiste au monde.

Inspirant, palpitant et bourré d’action, le film GRAN TURISMO prouve que rien n’est impossible quand on est déterminé à prendre tous les risques..

2023-09-01 fin : 2023-09-01 . .

Avenue de la Gare Cinéma Louis Jouvet

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2h 14min / Action, Drama

From Neill Blomkamp

By Jason Hall, Zach Baylin

With David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Gran Turismo tells the incredible true story of a team of underdogs: a working-class gamer, a failed ex-race car driver and an idealistic motorsport industry executive. Together, they risk everything to take on the world’s most elitist sport.

Inspiring, thrilling and action-packed, GRAN TURISMO proves that nothing is impossible when you’re determined to take risks.

2h 14min / Acción, Drama

Por Neill Blomkamp

Por Jason Hall, Zach Baylin

Con David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Gran Turismo narra la increíble historia real de un equipo de marginados: un jugador de clase trabajadora, un expiloto de carreras fracasado y un ejecutivo idealista de la industria del automovilismo. Juntos, lo arriesgan todo para enfrentarse al deporte más elitista del mundo.

Inspiradora, emocionante y llena de acción, GRAN TURISMO demuestra que nada es imposible cuando se está decidido a asumir todos los riesgos.

2h 14min / Action, Drama

Von Neill Blomkamp

Von Jason Hall, Zach Baylin

Mit David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe

Gran Turismo erzählt die unglaubliche wahre Geschichte eines Teams von Außenseitern: ein Gamer aus der Arbeiterklasse, ein gescheiterter Ex-Rennfahrer und ein idealistischer Manager aus der Motorsportindustrie. Gemeinsam riskieren sie alles und nehmen es mit dem elitärsten Sport der Welt auf.

Inspirierend, spannend und actionreich beweist der Film GRAN TURISMO, dass nichts unmöglich ist, wenn man entschlossen ist, jedes Risiko einzugehen.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées