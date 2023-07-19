Cinéma Laruns : Elémentaire Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 19 juillet 2023, Laruns.

Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

1h 42min / Animation, Comédie, Famille

De : Peter Sohn

Par : John Hoberg, Kat Likkel

Avec : Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste

Dans la ville d’Element City, le feu, l’eau, la terre et l’air vivent dans la plus parfaite harmonie. C’est ici que résident Flam, une jeune femme intrépide et vive d’esprit, au caractère bien trempé, et Flack, un garçon sentimental et amusant, plutôt suiveur dans l’âme. L’amitié qu’ils se portent remet en question les croyances de Flam sur le monde dans lequel ils vivent….

Avenue de la Gare Cinéma Louis Jouvet

Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



1h 42min / Animation, Comedy, Family

From: Peter Sohn

By: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel

Starring: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste

In Element City, fire, water, earth and air live in perfect harmony. This is the home of Flam, an intrepid, quick-witted young woman with a strong character, and Flack, a sentimental, fun-loving boy who’s more of a follower at heart. Their friendship challenges Flam?s beliefs about the world they live in…

1h 42min / Animación, Comedia, Familia

Por: Peter Sohn

Por: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel

Con: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste

En Element City, el fuego, el agua, la tierra y el aire viven en perfecta armonía. Este es el hogar de Flam, una joven intrépida y de carácter fuerte, y de Flack, un chico sentimental y divertido que en el fondo es más bien un seguidor. Su amistad desafía las creencias de Flam sobre el mundo en el que viven…

1h 42min / Animation, Komödie, Familie

Von: Peter Sohn

Von: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel

Mit: Adele Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste

In der Stadt Element City leben Feuer, Wasser, Erde und Luft in perfekter Harmonie. Hier leben Flam, eine unerschrockene und schlagfertige junge Frau mit einem starken Charakter, und Flack, ein sentimentaler und lustiger Junge, der im Herzen eher ein Mitläufer ist. Die Freundschaft der beiden stellt Flams Glauben an die Welt, in der sie leben, in Frage…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées