Cinéma Laruns : Elémentaire Avenue de la Gare Laruns
Cinéma Laruns : Elémentaire Avenue de la Gare Laruns, 19 juillet 2023, Laruns.
Laruns,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
1h 42min / Animation, Comédie, Famille
De : Peter Sohn
Par : John Hoberg, Kat Likkel
Avec : Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste
Dans la ville d’Element City, le feu, l’eau, la terre et l’air vivent dans la plus parfaite harmonie. C’est ici que résident Flam, une jeune femme intrépide et vive d’esprit, au caractère bien trempé, et Flack, un garçon sentimental et amusant, plutôt suiveur dans l’âme. L’amitié qu’ils se portent remet en question les croyances de Flam sur le monde dans lequel ils vivent….
2023-07-19 fin : 2023-07-19 . .
Avenue de la Gare Cinéma Louis Jouvet
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
1h 42min / Animation, Comedy, Family
From: Peter Sohn
By: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel
Starring: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste
In Element City, fire, water, earth and air live in perfect harmony. This is the home of Flam, an intrepid, quick-witted young woman with a strong character, and Flack, a sentimental, fun-loving boy who’s more of a follower at heart. Their friendship challenges Flam?s beliefs about the world they live in…
1h 42min / Animación, Comedia, Familia
Por: Peter Sohn
Por: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel
Con: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste Adèle Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste
En Element City, el fuego, el agua, la tierra y el aire viven en perfecta armonía. Este es el hogar de Flam, una joven intrépida y de carácter fuerte, y de Flack, un chico sentimental y divertido que en el fondo es más bien un seguidor. Su amistad desafía las creencias de Flam sobre el mundo en el que viven…
1h 42min / Animation, Komödie, Familie
Von: Peter Sohn
Von: John Hoberg, Kat Likkel
Mit: Adele Exarchopoulos, Leah Lewis, Vincent Lacoste
In der Stadt Element City leben Feuer, Wasser, Erde und Luft in perfekter Harmonie. Hier leben Flam, eine unerschrockene und schlagfertige junge Frau mit einem starken Charakter, und Flack, ein sentimentaler und lustiger Junge, der im Herzen eher ein Mitläufer ist. Die Freundschaft der beiden stellt Flams Glauben an die Welt, in der sie leben, in Frage…
Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par OT Vallée d’Ossau Pyrénées