FESTIVAL PHOTO REG’ART Avenue de la Douane Gruissan, 14 octobre 2023, Gruissan.

Gruissan,Aude

Imaginez un endroit où tout serait sublimé, notre monde comme vous ne l’avez jamais vu. Un monde où les insectes deviennent des géants et les paysages des peintures abstraites. Ici, on parle de lignes d’horizon, de cadrage ou de contre-jour contrasté, en somme on parle de l’art de bien composer une image. Pour sa 6ème édition, le festival photo de Gruissan réunit des exposants de matériels et des photographes, amateurs ou non, venus offrir à vos yeux leurs plus beaux clichés. Laissez-vous conduire par l’inspiration lors des sorties photos ou pendant les activités ouvertes aux enfants et aux adultes : photo à l’ancienne, atelier « la photo avec un smartphone », etc.

Vendredi 13 :

– 17h à 19h15 : ouverture et conférence du parrain Patrick Labarrere sur les ethnies de l’Éthiopie, du nord Kenya et du soudan du sud

Samedi 14 et dimanche 15

Programme de 10h à 18h

– Robot photo, repartez avec votre photo souvenir avec Kodak Express Narbonne

– Sortie LPO « Photos Ornitho » La migration des oiseaux

– Sortie Aude Nature

– Exposition du concours photos organisée avec l’école primaire et les jeunes de la MJC de Gruissan. Votez pour votre coup de cœur. La remise des prix aura lieu le dimanche à 15h

– Jeu de piste photographique en famille a retiré au stand REG’ART tout au long du week-end.

– De 10h à 18h au palais des congrès : expositions notamment autour de la coopération viticole en Languedoc, « De

Bacchus à Dionysos »..

2023-10-14 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 18:00:00. .

Avenue de la Douane

Gruissan 11430 Aude Occitanie



Imagine a place where everything is sublimated, our world as you’ve never seen it before. A world where insects become giants and landscapes abstract paintings. Here, we’re talking about horizon lines, framing or contrasting backlighting, in short, the art of composing a picture. Now in its 6th year, the Gruissan Photo Festival brings together exhibitors of photographic equipment and photographers, amateur and otherwise, to offer you their finest shots. Let inspiration lead you on photo outings or during activities open to children and adults: old-fashioned photography, « photography with a smartphone » workshop, etc.

Friday 13th :

– 5pm to 7:15pm: opening and talk by patron Patrick Labarrere on the ethnic groups of Ethiopia, northern Kenya and southern Sudan

Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th

Program from 10am to 6pm

– Robot photo, take your own souvenir photo with Kodak Express Narbonne

– LPO outing « Photos Ornitho » Bird migration

– Aude Nature outing

– Exhibition of the photo competition organized with the elementary school and young people from the MJC de Gruissan. Vote for your favorite. Prizes will be awarded on Sunday at 3pm

– Family photographic treasure hunt at the REG?ART stand all weekend long.

– From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palais des Congrès: exhibitions including « De

Bacchus à Dionysos ».

Imagine un lugar donde todo está sublimado, nuestro mundo como nunca antes lo había visto. Un mundo donde los insectos se convierten en gigantes y los paisajes en cuadros abstractos. Aquí hablamos de líneas de horizonte, encuadres y contraluces contrastados; en resumen, hablamos del arte de componer una imagen. En su sexta edición, el Festival de Fotografía de Gruissan reúne a expositores de material fotográfico y a fotógrafos, aficionados o no, para que muestren sus mejores imágenes. Déjese llevar por la inspiración en salidas fotográficas o durante actividades abiertas a niños y adultos: fotografía a la antigua, taller de « fotografía con smartphone », etc.

Viernes 13 :

– de 17:00 a 19:15 h: inauguración y conferencia de Patrick Labarrere sobre las etnias de Etiopía, el norte de Kenia y el sur de Sudán

Sábado 14 y domingo 15

Programa de las 10h a las 18h

– Robot fotográfico, llévese su propia foto de recuerdo con Kodak Express Narbonne

– Salida LPO « Photos Ornitho » Migración de las aves

– Salida Aude Nature

– Exposición del concurso fotográfico organizado con la escuela primaria y los jóvenes del MJC de Gruissan. Vota por tu favorita. Los premios se entregarán el domingo a las 15h

– Durante todo el fin de semana, se organizará una búsqueda del tesoro fotográfico para toda la familia en el stand REG’ART.

– De 10:00 a 18:00 h en el Palacio de Congresos: exposiciones sobre la cooperación vitivinícola en Languedoc, « De

Bacchus à Dionysos ».

Stellen Sie sich einen Ort vor, an dem alles sublimiert ist, unsere Welt, wie Sie sie noch nie gesehen haben. Eine Welt, in der Insekten zu Riesen und Landschaften zu abstrakten Gemälden werden. Hier geht es um Horizontlinien, den richtigen Bildausschnitt oder kontrastreiches Gegenlicht – kurz gesagt, um die Kunst, ein Bild richtig zu komponieren. Ausgabe des Fotofestivals in Gruissan versammeln sich Aussteller von Fotomaterial und Fotografen, Amateure und Nicht-Amateurfotografen, um Ihnen ihre schönsten Bilder zu präsentieren. Lassen Sie sich bei den Fotoausflügen oder den Aktivitäten für Kinder und Erwachsene inspirieren.

Freitag, den 13:

– 17:00 bis 19:15 Uhr: Eröffnung und Vortrag des Schirmherrn Patrick Labarrere über die ethnischen Gruppen in Äthiopien, Nordkenia und dem Südsudan

Samstag, 14. und Sonntag, 15

Programm von 10 bis 18 Uhr

– Foto-Roboter, gehen Sie mit Ihrem Erinnerungsfoto nach Hause mit Kodak Express Narbonne

– LPO-Ausflug « Photos Ornitho » Die Migration der Vögel

– Ausflug Aude Nature

– Ausstellung des Fotowettbewerbs, der mit der Grundschule und den Jugendlichen des MJC von Gruissan organisiert wurde. Stimmen Sie für Ihren Favoriten ab. Die Preisverleihung findet am Sonntag um 15 Uhr statt

– Fotografische Schnitzeljagd für die ganze Familie am REG?ART-Stand während des gesamten Wochenendes.

– Von 10 bis 18 Uhr im Kongresszentrum: Ausstellungen u.a. über die Zusammenarbeit im Weinbau im Languedoc, « De

Bacchus bis Dionysos ».

