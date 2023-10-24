LOISIRS CRÉATIFS POUR LES JEUNES Avenue de la Convention Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 24 octobre 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

L’association Créative Océane propose aux jeunes de 7 à 14 ans un après-midi de loisirs créatifs..

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 17:30:00. .

Avenue de la Convention Salle de Jade

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



The Créative Océane association offers young people aged 7 to 14 an afternoon of creative hobbies.

La asociación Créative Océane propone a los jóvenes de 7 a 14 años una tarde de pasatiempos creativos.

Der Verein Créative Océane bietet Jugendlichen zwischen 7 und 14 Jahren einen Nachmittag mit kreativen Hobbys an.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire