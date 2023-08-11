CONCERT DE MAGELLAN Avenue de la Convention Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef
CONCERT DE MAGELLAN Avenue de la Convention Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 11 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.
Du créole à l’anglais en passant par le français ou l’espagnol, Magellan vous invite à son tour du monde !.
2023-08-11 21:30:00
Avenue de la Convention Square de Jade
Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
From Creole to English, French to Spanish, Magellan invites you on a world tour!
Del criollo al inglés, del francés al español, Magallanes le invita a dar la vuelta al mundo
Von Kreolisch über Englisch bis hin zu Französisch oder Spanisch – Magellan lädt Sie zu seiner Weltreise ein!
