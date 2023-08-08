LE LITTORAL DES LOUSTICS, EXPOSITION DES PETITS DÉBROUILLARDS Avenue de la Convention Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 8 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Les Petits Débrouillards vous proposent une exposition sur la biodiversité du littoral, ainsi que des animations les mardi et jeudi après-midis.

2023-08-08 à ; fin : 2023-08-08 . .

Avenue de la Convention Salle de Jade

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



The Petits Débrouillards present an exhibition on coastal biodiversity, as well as activities on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons

Los Petits Débrouillards organizan una exposición sobre la biodiversidad costera, así como actos los martes y jueves por la tarde

Die Petits Débrouillards bieten Ihnen eine Ausstellung über die Biodiversität der Küste sowie Animationen am Dienstag- und Donnerstagnachmittag

