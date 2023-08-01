CONCERT SPECTACLE QUAND LE CHAT N’EST PAS LÀ, ÇA PART EN LIVE ! ‘ Avenue de la Convention Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 1 août 2023, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Concert-Spectacle pour enfants par Lilie Printemps et Damien Joëts.

2023-08-01 à ; fin : 2023-08-01 19:00:00. .

Avenue de la Convention Square de Jade

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Concert-Show for children by Lilie Printemps and Damien Joëts

Concierto-espectáculo para niños de Lilie Printemps y Damien Joëts

Konzert-Show für Kinder von Lilie Printemps und Damien Joëts

Mise à jour le 2023-05-31 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire