SUPER LOTO – CERS Avenue de la Condamine Cers, 1 décembre 2023, Cers.

Cers,Hérault

Participez à ce super loto organisé pour le Téléthon, de nombreux lots sont à gagner..

2023-12-01 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-01 . EUR.

Avenue de la Condamine

Cers 34420 Hérault Occitanie



Take part in this great bingo organized for the Telethon, with lots of prizes to be won.

Participa en esta gran lotería organizada para el Teletón, con muchos premios para ganar.

Nehmen Sie an diesem tollen Lotto teil, das für den Telethon organisiert wird. Es gibt zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE