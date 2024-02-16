Concert | Mood Indigo Avenue de la Bastide Eymet, 16 février 2024, Eymet.

Eymet,Dordogne

Swing & Blush un trio a cappella composé de jeunes chanteuses lyriques professionnelles. Respectivement, soprano, mezzo et alto, Mylène, Marine et Aurore décident avec Swing & Blush de se produire dans un répertoire des années 50.

Le gospel, ou encore le music-hall. Avec Mood Indigo, les musiciennes proposent au spectateur de voyager à travers le temps lors d’un nouveau voyage théâtral accoustique ! Sortie de résidence de création du 7 au 16 février.

Tout public..

2024-02-16 fin : 2024-02-16 . EUR.

Avenue de la Bastide Espace culturel

Eymet 24500 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Swing & Blush is an a cappella trio of young professional opera singers. Respectively soprano, mezzo and alto, Mylène, Marine and Aurore have decided to perform a 50s repertoire with Swing & Blush.

From gospel to music hall. With Mood Indigo, the musicians invite audiences to travel back in time on a new accoustic theatrical voyage! Creative residency from February 7 to 16.

All audiences.

Swing & Blush es un trío a capella formado por jóvenes cantantes de ópera profesionales. Soprano, mezzo y contralto respectivamente, Mylène, Marine y Aurore han decidido interpretar un repertorio de los años 50 con Swing & Blush.

Gospel y music hall. Con Mood Indigo, los músicos transportan al público a través del tiempo en un nuevo viaje teatral acústico Del 7 al 16 de febrero.

Todos los públicos.

Swing & Blush ist ein A-cappella-Trio, das aus jungen, professionellen Opernsängerinnen besteht. Mylène, Marine und Aurore, Sopranistin, Mezzosopranistin und Altistin, beschließen, mit Swing & Blush ein Repertoire der 50er Jahre zu präsentieren.

Gospel oder auch die Music Hall. Mit Mood Indigo schlagen die Musikerinnen dem Zuschauer vor, auf einer neuen akustischen Theaterreise durch die Zeit zu reisen! Ausgang der kreativen Residenz vom 7. bis 16. Februar.

Für alle Zuschauer.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-01 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides