OUVERTURE DU MUSÉE DE LA MÉTALLURGIE Avenue de Fournels Saint-Chély-d’Apcher, 6 juillet 2023, Saint-Chély-d'Apcher.

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher,Lozère

La ville de Saint Chély d’Apcher doit son expansion au tournant du XXe s grâce à l’implantation de l’usine métallurgique Sollac, aujourd’hui devenue Arcelor Mittal. À l’initiative d’un petit groupe de retraités de l’usine, l’association « De la terre….

2023-07-06 fin : 2023-07-06 17:00:00. EUR.

Avenue de Fournels

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie



The town of Saint Chély d?Apcher owes its expansion at the turn of the 20th century to the establishment of the Sollac metallurgical plant, now Arcelor Mittal. On the initiative of a small group of factory retirees, the association « De la terre…

La ciudad de Saint Chély d’Apcher debe su expansión de principios del siglo XX a la implantación de la planta metalúrgica de Sollac, hoy Arcelor Mittal. Por iniciativa de un pequeño grupo de jubilados de la planta, la asociación « De la terre…

Die Stadt Saint Chély d’Apcher wuchs um die Wende zum 20. Jahrhundert dank der Ansiedlung der Metallfabrik Sollac, heute Arcelor Mittal. Auf Initiative einer kleinen Gruppe von Rentnern der Fabrik wurde der Verein « De la terre…

