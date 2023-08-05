Concert musical – Monkey tonk blues band Avenue de Badouleau Senonches, 5 août 2023, Senonches.

Senonches,Eure-et-Loir

Chaque samedi soir, le restaurant Huttopia fait son concert. Monkey Tonk Blues Band est un Duo composé de Chris ray (chant/guitare) et de Dr No (guitare, sax, chant). Leur univers commence aux racines du Blues, en passant par le Rythm’ n blues, la musique Soul et le Jazz..

2023-08-05 fin : 2023-08-05 . .

Avenue de Badouleau

Senonches 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Every Saturday night, the Huttopia restaurant puts on a concert. Monkey Tonk Blues Band is a duo made up of Chris ray (vocals/guitar) and Dr No (guitar, sax, vocals). Their universe starts from the roots of Blues, passing through Rhythm? n blues, Soul music and Jazz.

Todos los sábados por la noche, el restaurante Huttopia organiza un concierto. Monkey Tonk Blues Band es un dúo formado por Chris ray (voz/guitarra) y Dr No (guitarra, saxo, voz). Su universo parte de las raíces del Blues, pasando por el Rhythm? n Blues, el Soul y el Jazz.

Jeden Samstagabend findet im Restaurant Huttopia ein Konzert statt. Die Monkey Tonk Blues Band ist ein Duo, das aus Chris ray (Gesang/Gitarre) und Dr No (Gitarre, Saxophon, Gesang) besteht. Ihre Welt beginnt bei den Wurzeln des Blues, geht über Rythm? n Blues, Soul und Jazz.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par OT DU PERCHE