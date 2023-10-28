SALON DE LA MAGIE DE MERLIN Avenue Charcot Lamalou-les-Bains, 28 octobre 2023, Lamalou-les-Bains.

Lamalou-les-Bains,Hérault

Rendez-vous à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un week-end autour des arts divinatoires, thérapies douces et développement personnel.

L’association Art Thérapie vous concocte un programme entre animations enchantées, stand gourmand et tombola gagnante !

Entrée gratuite

Plus d’infos : 06 63 92 27 13.

2023-10-28 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 18:00:00.

Avenue Charcot

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie



Rendezvous at the Salle des Fêtes of Lamalou-les-Bains for a weekend around divinatory arts, soft therapies and personal development.

The association Art Thérapie concocts a program between enchanted animations, gourmet stand and winning tombola!

Free entrance

More info : 06 63 92 27 13

Únase a nosotros en la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains para disfrutar de un fin de semana de artes adivinatorias, terapias alternativas y desarrollo personal.

La asociación Art Thérapie ha preparado un programa de animaciones encantadoras, un stand gastronómico y una tómbola ganadora

Entrada gratuita

Más información: 06 63 92 27 13

Treffpunkt im Salle des Fêtes in Lamalou-les-Bains für ein Wochenende rund um Wahrsagekünste, sanfte Therapien und persönliche Entwicklung.

Der Verein Art Thérapie stellt Ihnen ein Programm mit zauberhaften Animationen, einem Schlemmerstand und einer gewinnbringenden Tombola zusammen!

Kostenloser Eintritt

Weitere Informationen: 06 63 92 27 13

