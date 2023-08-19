WEEK-END CHASSE AUX ARMES PRÉHISTORIQUES Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac
Catégories d’Évènement:
WEEK-END CHASSE AUX ARMES PRÉHISTORIQUES Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac, 19 août 2023, Aurignac.
Aurignac,Haute-Garonne
Traversez le temps et plongez dans les coutumes préhistoriques en découvrant les méthodes de chasse de l’Aurignacien !.
2023-08-19 fin : 2023-08-20 . .
Avenue Bénabarre MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN
Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Cross the time and dive into the prehistoric customs by discovering the hunting methods of the Aurignacian!
Retroceda en el tiempo y sumérjase en las costumbres prehistóricas descubriendo los métodos de caza de los auriñacienses
Machen Sie einen Zeitsprung und tauchen Sie in die prähistorischen Bräuche ein, indem Sie die Jagdmethoden des Aurignacien kennen lernen!
Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE