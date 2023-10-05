Théâtre L’Empreinte : Respire : Le Tir Sacré Avenue Alsace Lorraire Tulle, 5 octobre 2023, Tulle.

Tulle,Corrèze

Marine Colard – Petit Foule Production. Deux danseuses détournent avec humour les commentaires sportifs exaltés dans une performance mi théâtrale mi chorégraphique. Goooooooaaaaaaal ! Dans tous les sports, le commentateur est un exhausteur d’exploits, qu’il les rende hystériques, dramatiques ou historiques ! Marine Colard et Esse Vandergbruggen s’en inspirent pour jouer des postures et des mots, des corps victorieux et des défaites pathétiques. Leur performance théâtrale et chorégraphique s’amuse des décalages entre ces commentaires décontextualisés – forcément outranciers, drôles, ou navrants – et les pauses iconiques des sportifs. Un tir dansé qui va droit au but ! centre Culturel – Gratuit – Théâtre – Danse -.

2023-10-05 fin : 2023-10-05 . EUR.

Avenue Alsace Lorraire

Tulle 19000 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Marine Colard – Petit Foule Production. Two dancers take a humorous spin on exalted sports commentary in a performance that’s part theater, part choreography. Goooooooaaaaaaal! In every sport, the commentator is a feat enhancer, whether he’s making it hysterical, dramatic or historic! Marine Colard and Esse Vandergbruggen draw their inspiration from this to play with postures and words, victorious bodies and pathetic defeats. Their theatrical and choreographic performance pokes fun at the discrepancies between these decontextualized comments – inevitably outrageous, funny or heartbreaking – and the iconic pauses of the athletes. A dance performance that gets straight to the point! center Culturel – Free – Theatre – Dance –

Marine Colard – Producción Petit Foule. Dos bailarines dan un giro humorístico a exaltados comentarios deportivos en un espectáculo que es en parte teatro y en parte coreografía. ¡Goooooooaaaaaaal! En todos los deportes, el comentarista es el que saca el máximo partido de las hazañas, ¡ya sean histéricas, dramáticas o históricas! Marine Colard y Esse Vandergbruggen se inspiran en ello para jugar con las posturas y las palabras, los cuerpos victoriosos y las derrotas patéticas. Su espectáculo teatral y coreográfico se burla de las discrepancias entre estos comentarios descontextualizados -inevitablemente escandalosos, divertidos o desgarradores- y las pausas icónicas de los deportistas. Un espectáculo de danza que va directo al grano! centre Culturel – Gratuito – Teatro – Danza –

Marine Colard – Petit Foule Production. Zwei Tänzerinnen verfremden in einer halb theatralischen, halb choreografischen Performance auf humorvolle Weise exaltierte Sportkommentare. Goooooooaaaaaaaal! In allen Sportarten ist der Kommentator ein Verstärker der Heldentaten, ob er sie nun hysterisch, dramatisch oder historisch macht! Marine Colard und Esse Vandergbruggen lassen sich davon inspirieren und spielen mit Körperhaltungen und Worten, siegreichen Körpern und pathetischen Niederlagen. Ihre theatralische und choreografische Performance amüsiert sich über die Diskrepanzen zwischen diesen dekontextualisierten Kommentaren – die zwangsläufig unverschämt, lustig oder betrüblich sein müssen – und den ikonischen Pausen der Sportler. Ein getanzter Schuss, der direkt ins Schwarze trifft! Kulturzentrum – Kostenlos – Theater – Tanz –

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Corrèze Tourisme