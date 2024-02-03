Festival Lacanau en jeu Avenue Albert François Lacanau, 4 décembre 2023, Lacanau.

Lacanau,Gironde

Lacanau en jeu, c’est un week-end entier dédié aux jeux sous toutes ses formes, avec de nombreux auteurs invités à présenter leurs créations.

Un espace de restauration vous sera proposé tout le week-end : soupes, plats chauds et bar à tartines..

2024-02-03 fin : 2024-02-03 18:00:00. .

Avenue Albert François COSEC

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For the 3rd edition of « Lacanau en Jeu! », The LACANAU EN JEU festival strikes even harder: 24h non-stop game! The toy library LA LUDOCAINE and ARKHAN ASSO combine to offer you more games, in all its forms: board games of course, great wooden games, retro-gaming space, motricity trail, symbolic games, Construction and original and fun animations. A dining area will be available all weekend: soups, hot dishes and sandwich bar.

Lacanau en jeu es todo un fin de semana dedicado a los juegos en todas sus formas, con numerosos autores invitados a presentar sus creaciones.

Durante todo el fin de semana habrá un patio de comidas con sopas, platos calientes y un bar de bocadillos.

Für die 3. Ausgabe von « ! Lacanau Spiel », schlug der LACANAU GAME Festival noch härter: 24h non-stop spielen! Die Ludothek und Arkhan LUDOCAINE Asso kombinieren Sie noch mehr Spiel zu bieten, in allen seinen Formen: Brettspiele natürlich große hölzerne Spiele, Retro-Gaming Raum, Motorik natürlich symbolische Spiele, Spiele Bau und originelle und lustige Aktivitäten. Suppen, warme Gerichte und Sandwiches Bar: Ein Food Court wird das ganze Wochenende angeboten werden.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par OT Médoc Atlantique