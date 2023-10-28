Journée bien être minéraux avec l’association Sport et Arts – Octobre Rose Avenue Albert François Lacanau, 28 octobre 2023, Lacanau.

Lacanau,Gironde

Au programme:

– 10h Atelier de gym

– Atelier vocal

– Atelier art du collage poésie d’images

– 19h Apéro en chansons

– 20h Exposition et ventes aux enchères d’œuvres

– 21h Soirée rose années 80

Présence de food truck et de buvettes

Tous les dons récoltés iront à l’institut Bergonie.

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 19:00:00. .

Avenue Albert François Salle des Fêtes

Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the program:

– 10h Gymnastics workshop

– Vocal workshop

– Image poetry collage workshop

– 7pm Apéro en chansons

– 8pm Art exhibition and auction

– 9pm 80s pink evening

Presence of food trucks and refreshment stands

All donations will go to the Bergonie Institute

En el programa:

– 10h Taller de gimnasia

– Taller vocal

– Taller de collage de imágenes poéticas

– 19.00 h Aperitivo con canciones

– 20.00 h Exposición de arte y subasta

– 21h Velada rosa años 80

Food trucks y chiringuitos

Todos los donativos se destinarán al Instituto Bergonie

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– 10h Gymnastik-Workshop

– Gesangsworkshop

– Workshop Collagekunst Poesie der Bilder

– 19 Uhr Aperitif mit Liedern

– 20 Uhr Ausstellung und Versteigerung von Kunstwerken

– 21 Uhr 80er-Jahre-Pink-Abend

Foodtrucks und Getränkeausschank

Alle gesammelten Spenden gehen an das Bergonie-Institut

Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Médoc Atlantique