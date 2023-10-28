Journée bien être minéraux avec l’association Sport et Arts – Octobre Rose Avenue Albert François Lacanau
Journée bien être minéraux avec l’association Sport et Arts – Octobre Rose Avenue Albert François Lacanau, 28 octobre 2023, Lacanau.
Lacanau,Gironde
Au programme:
– 10h Atelier de gym
– Atelier vocal
– Atelier art du collage poésie d’images
– 19h Apéro en chansons
– 20h Exposition et ventes aux enchères d’œuvres
– 21h Soirée rose années 80
Présence de food truck et de buvettes
Tous les dons récoltés iront à l’institut Bergonie.
Avenue Albert François Salle des Fêtes
Lacanau 33680 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
On the program:
– 10h Gymnastics workshop
– Vocal workshop
– Image poetry collage workshop
– 7pm Apéro en chansons
– 8pm Art exhibition and auction
– 9pm 80s pink evening
Presence of food trucks and refreshment stands
All donations will go to the Bergonie Institute
En el programa:
– 10h Taller de gimnasia
– Taller vocal
– Taller de collage de imágenes poéticas
– 19.00 h Aperitivo con canciones
– 20.00 h Exposición de arte y subasta
– 21h Velada rosa años 80
Food trucks y chiringuitos
Todos los donativos se destinarán al Instituto Bergonie
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– 10h Gymnastik-Workshop
– Gesangsworkshop
– Workshop Collagekunst Poesie der Bilder
– 19 Uhr Aperitif mit Liedern
– 20 Uhr Ausstellung und Versteigerung von Kunstwerken
– 21 Uhr 80er-Jahre-Pink-Abend
Foodtrucks und Getränkeausschank
Alle gesammelten Spenden gehen an das Bergonie-Institut
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par OT Médoc Atlantique